PlanetSide 2 will introduce new Directives achievement system this week

PlanetSide 2 is getting a new progression system know as 'Directives' later this week, and they'll bring more than just bragging rights. According to the notes for a huge patch releasing on Tuesday, the Directives will unlock 'exclusive' Auraxium prestige weapons and decorative items, so that you can easily flaunt your Directive Tree progress to all and sundry.

The system will support all roles, and in some cases will even apply retrospectively, according to this recent post from Sony Online Entertainment. More details on Directives will release when the patch goes live on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the patch will bring sweeping changes to how resources are managed. Formerly split into three distinct categories, resources will now be consolidated into one category, Nanites. These will replace all other resources and can accrue at 60 per minute.

Full details on the changes and fixes are over on the PlanetSide 2 forum . It follows a major expansion in June which introduced the new Hossin continent , as well as Continent Locking.