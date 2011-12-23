Planetside 2 trailer rotates men, ships, weapons

Nothing says large-scale futuristic warfare quite like footage of slowly rotating men. It looks like we'll have to wait until the new year to see any videos of Planetside 2 in-action, but the latest faction vignette gives us an idea of how the three factions differ. You can choose to play as the sturdy, well drilled Terran Republic, the slick, high-tech Vanu or the desperate, under-resourced New Conglomerate. The Vanu's love of purple alien weaponry put them ahead in my book. Which is your favourite?