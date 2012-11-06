PlanetSide 2 video: embedded with Black Widow Company player outfit

For all their broadcasted neutrality, war videographers still stick out on the battlefield like a hot-pink tank decal, but avoiding notice gets easier when more things start blowing up—something PlanetSide 2's mass mashups accomplish handily. The first of SOE's video series charting various outfits in PlanetSide 2's beta follows the Black Widow Company, a high-discipline, military-style squad of veterans who established themselves as one of the top outfits of the original PlanetSide. Stop by their headquarters for a more in-depth history of their Auraxian deployments.