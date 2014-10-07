Planetary Annihilation update adds offline play later this week

There are a number of reasons why a videogame might require a connection to the internet in order to run, but they all suffer from the same inherent drawback: no connection means no play. Fortunately, that will soon cease to be an issue for Planetary Annihilation.

"We’re happy to announce the release of the offline server. Coming in an update this Thursday (October 9), offline server allows you to take over the galaxy in Galactic War without connecting to the Internet," Uber Entertainment revealed yesterday. "You can also battle against your frenemies or the AI over a LAN."

Player-operated server functionality is also in the works and will be added to the game "down the road."

Uber recently announced a new Kickstarter for the robots-vs-monsters RTS Human Resources, but said in a prior update that the new project won't impact the ongoing development of Planetary Annihilation. "Work on Planetary Annihilation will not stop if Human Resources funds," the studio wrote. "Both games will have a team dedicated to these separate projects."

The update, as mentioned and barring unforeseen circumstances, will go live on October 9. While you wait, find out what we thought about Planetary Annihilation by way of our review, which you can dig into right here.