Pinball wizards rejoice: Pinball FX2 is coming to Steam next week

I'm told by people in the know that Pinball FX is one of the better pinball simulators out there - if not the best. I'm also told you're not supposed to get the ball into the big pit at the bottom of the screen (who knew?) As of Friday May 10th, Pinball FX2 is going to be on Steam - and for free, no less. Fear not, fans of paying for things: you'll be able to purchase several themed table packs for $9.99 a pop, based on Star Wars, Marvel and the like.

The game's been out on PC - well, Windows 8 - since October last year, but it will be good to see it unshackled from that particular mule. Here's the full list of DLC table packs that will launch alongside the free game:



Star Wars™ Pinball



Marvel Pinball



Marvel Pinball: Vengeance and Virtue



Marvel Pinball: Avengers Chronicles



Pinball FX2 Core Collection



Zen Classics



Thanks to BluesNews .