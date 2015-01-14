Pillars of Eternity release date announced

Quick, wrap up Wasteland 2. Do away with Divinity: Original Sin. Get rid of any of last year's many RPGs, both classic and modern, as 2015 has more than a few of its own on the way. First up, it seems, is Obsidian's long-awaited Kickstarter superstar Pillars of Eternity. The spiritual successor to Infinity Engine classics like Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale is due out on 26 March.

“Everybody at Obsidian has been dedicated to ensuring that Pillars of Eternity is the game we said it would be ever since we launched the Kickstarter campaign,” says Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart via a press release. “The community has been incredibly forthcoming with their feedback, and we want to thank all of our fans for being so engaged with the game’s development – and for giving us the time to implement their suggestions and ensure Pillars of Eternity is a game we can be proud of.

"We’ve used that time well, and the results will be worth the wait. The end is finally in sight, and our journey is nearly complete – at which point yours can begin.”

To celebrate the release date announcement, Obsidian plans to show new never-before-seen bits of the game during a livestream with Obsidian's Josh Sawyer, scheduled tomorrow, 15 January at 9pm GMT.

