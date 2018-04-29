Pick up the first Witcher game for free on GOG

Never got round to playing the first Witcher game? Well, now you can pick it up for free on GOG—all you need to do is sign up to the site's newsletter and claim your copy (and then opt out of emails if you want to).

It's hardly the most valuable freebie, and you can always pick it up for spare change in a sale but, hey, it's free. And I bet there are lots of people that have played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which remains one of the best games on PC, without ever going back to sit through Geralt's first outing.

The Witcher is not as good a game, and it's far less polished. If you're used to The Witcher 3, it can feel fiddly and confusing at times, too. But stick through it, because it's got a good story at its heart. Quests in both games 2 and 3 reference events in the first game, so it might give you a deeper understanding of Geralt's journey.

To sign up to the newsletter and claim your copy, click here. You'll also get a card keg for Gwent, containing five cards.