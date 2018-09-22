Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming to PC early next year

The first three games in the Ace Attorney series of courtroom visual novels are coming to PC and consoles early next year as the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom has announced.

You take control of rookie lawyer Phoenix Wright, who must defend clients in courtroom battles against a series of prosecutors, picking apart witness testimony by working out how it contradicts the evidence in each case.

The Ace Attorney series first came to the Game Boy Advance in Japan in 2001, making it over to the West in 2005 on the Nintendo DS, and has been released on various other platforms.

The trilogy, which includes Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney − Justice for All and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney − Trials and Tribulations, is already available on Android, iOS and Nintendo 3DS, but this new version will feature updated HD visuals.

In total, there are six entries to the main series and five spin-offs. It also inspired an anime series that you can watch on Steam, which covers the first two games.