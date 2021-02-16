Peter Molyneux's 22cans hit with a round of layoffs

22cans, the Peter Molyneux-founded studio behind Godus and Curiosity: What's Inside The Cube, has suffered a round of layoffs, according to a report by GamesIndustry.biz.

While the developer hasn't specified how many employees have been made redundant, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that multiple people have lost their jobs—and that the studio will provide "some support" in finding new employment for affected staff.

"Unfortunately, due to a number of factors including projects reaching a certain stage in their development, we can confirm that a number of roles at 22cans have been made redundant."

22cans told the outlet that these redundancies won't affect development on the studio's current project, Legacy. Announced in 2019, we've heard very little on the industrialist management sim since.

Founded by Molyneux in 2012, the notorious British designer stepped down from the CEO seat in 2015, leaving new boss Simon Phillips to clean up his mess. Philips himself appears to have left the company in 2019, with no clear information on his replacement.

22cans is, of course, infamous for its fumbling of Godus and the failure to deliver Curiosity winner Bryan Henderson's intended prize of a cut of the god game's profits. The studio also released The Trail, a lovely little mobile hiking game, but has remained largely absent from public view since Molyneux swore off speaking to press.