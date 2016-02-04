22cans says the original Godus has not been abandoned

Peter Molyneux's studio 22cans released Godus Wars, a stand-alone RTS built upon the mechanics of the god game Godus, on Steam Early Access a couple of days ago. It costs $15/£11 and includes the first Godus, which remains in an Early Access state itself. But despite the release of a second, separate (and seemingly more complete) Godus game, the studio said in an update that it hasn't abandoned the original, and even implied that this is actually what Molyneux had in mind right from the start.

“Peter has always considered Godus being two games: one tranquil, peaceful and the other war-like with blood battles taking place across the unique lands,” the studio wrote. "The release of Wars proves that we are still dedicated to Godus and everyone who owns or has previously purchased Godus, already has Godus Wars!”

With Godus Wars now available, the original Godus Steam page will be shut down, although it remains open for now. The studio also said that Bryan Henderson, the winner of the Curiosity contest, makes an appearance in Godus Wars as an opposing diety on one of the game's continents. (Whether or not he's earning any revenues from the new game, it hasn't said.) Speaking of which, 22cans announced separately that, because of a strong negative backlash, it has removed the $5 paywall required to access the second continent in Godus Wars, so it will now be available to all players at no extra charge.