PETA launching its own "animal utopia" Minecraft server

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, are a game-savvy bunch. Over the years they've protested whaling in Assassin's Creed IV and asked gamers to be kind to Zerglings, and they've also made a few games of their own, like Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals and Pokemon: Black and Blue, in which players help Pikachu and his pals fight their cruel oppressors. And now the group is headed to Minecraft.

It's not to protest the game's treatment of sheep, however, but to create a digital world in PETA's own image. "True to PETA’s mission—and unlike on other Minecraft servers—no animals, not even digital ones, can be harmed on our dedicated Minecraft server!" the group said in a statement. "Visitors to PETA’s custom-made digital island will explore vast expanses of landscapes where the animals of Minecraft roam free. They can also visit extensive vegetable and flower gardens, walk through a fantastic re-creation of PETA’s HQ, and discover an abandoned and decaying slaughterhouse."

Well, you knew there had to be some kind of abattoir action going on in there. There will also be an abandoned circus with a sign welcoming attendees to "the saddest show on Earth"; hopefully neither of them will spring any surprise graphic photos or videos on us. PETA will mark the November 15 launch of its Minecraft server with "build-off" competitions and a pro-animal rally. In the meantime, enjoy the preview, and debate: Are Creepers animals—and if so, is it okay if they blow themselves up?