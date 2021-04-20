PC PowerPlay issue 286: Back4Blood — out now!

In the latest issue of PCPowerPlay we gang up on the undead and have a close - but not too close—look the spiritual successor to Left4Dead, BACK4BLOOD!

We also go in depth on the games and hardware that have shaped PC gaming and lead us to where we are today, and have a look at the state of tiny play in Early Access survival hit, Grounded. Plus we have all our usual reviews, indie games, and the hottest PC hardware.

Inside:

External SSDs

ROG Bezel-free kit

Turtle Beach's latest gaming headphones

And MUCH MORE!