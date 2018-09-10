PC PowerPlay issue 272: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Excited to get your Spartan kicking action on for the next Assassin’s Creed entry? So are we! We’ve gotten some hands-on time with Odyssey, and you can find out why we’re keen for more in this latest issue of PC PowerPlay.

Elsewhere in the issue, we catch up with latest indie hits, go all in on testing AMD’s new Threadripper 2 processor, and we wrap the latest gaming headphones around our listening gear in the search for that perfect in-game audio experience - and we think we might have found it! Plus, we fall in love with Wreckfest, suck some blood in Vampyr, fight Cold War in Phantom Doctrine, and even kill a few virtual zombies in latest VR experience Simosity.

We’re on sale now! Or subscribe here.

Preview: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Interview: Aussie game, Ice Caves of Europa

Reviewed: Wreckfest, Vampyr, Unavowed, This is the Police 2, I Hate Running Backwards, Phantom Doctrine, and more

Hardware: Threadripper 2, B450 motherboards roundup, Alienware & Acer laptops, ThermalTake Level 20 GT RGB PC case, Nvidia Shield TV, Corsair HS70 gaming headphones, and more.

Retro: The Making of Prince of Persia (the first one…)