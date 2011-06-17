This week is all controversy! Free-to-play games on Steam?! I mean, really Valve?! Oh, right. Well, that's actually pretty good news, but other than that, controversy ! Josh, Dan, Tyler, and Lucas weave through Duke Nukem Forever's critical assassination and PR gaff attack, Battlefield 3 preorder bonus nonsense, EA's digital exclusivity ambitions, and the rampant hax0ring of boxes. Plus, feel free to laugh at Tyler's first attempt to host a PCG podcast (excluding E3). Just keep in mind that he can hear you listening . That's how the internet works.

PC Gamer US Podcast 276: Duking it out

