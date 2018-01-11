PC Gamer UK: The Indie Issue

In this issue's editor's foreword, Phil mentions the "power of the indie spirit" and its scope for encouraging creativity and fostering imagination. Look no further than this month's beautiful cover to see this in motion, as we explore all that is indie. Highlights include Pip's conversation with Ooblets developer Glumberland, our inside look at the drawing boards and sketchbooks of five amazing indie artists, and Andy's return to the charming and mysterious Fez.

Elsewhere inside, Rick Lane explores the history of Ion Storm Austin in part two of our comprehensive behind-the-scenes feature; while our 2018 preview gathers 42 games that will make this an exceptional year for PC gamers, whatever your taste. Previews this month include the FTL devs' Into the Breach, Wandersong, Tala and more. Reviews include Seven: The Days Long Gone, Shadowhand, and Okami HD among others.

Issue 314 is on shelves now

This month: