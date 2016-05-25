PC Gamer UK Podcast 011: Blood and Wine, Total War, Final Fantasy X

Is Total War: Warhammer the perfect marriage of strategy and batshit fantasy? What is Duskers, and why should you care? Is Final Fantasy X-2 secretly the best Final Fantasy game? What sound does a dying wizard make? Does something dark lurk within The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine? When will Andy eat his peanut M&M?

No seriously, when? This week we’re giving away a free copy of Battleborn to the first listener who can correctly identify the time when Andy consumes his sugared peanut treat. If you spot it, send your answer to pcgamer@futurenet.com with the subject line 'peanut'. We explain why this is happening in the episode itself, albeit not in a way that makes any more sense.

Games: Total War: Warhammer, Duskers, Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy X-2, Lumo, The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Tom Senior, Andy Kelly.

This week’s music is from Final Fantasy X.