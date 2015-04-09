PC Gamer UK May issue: Rainbow Six Siege

This month on PC Gamer, we celebrate the return of a seminal PC shooter series. Rainbow Six is back with Siege, a multiplayer FPS with a focus on strategy, planning and hostage extraction. We sent Evan to Montreal with a plan of our own design: to break into Ubisoft's office, play this new Rainbow Six, and then detail the experience across a six page feature. Also to put a guy with a gas mask on the front cover of our new issue.

Much like breaking into a heavily defended location, making a magazine is a team effort. Also this month, Chris talks to Bioware about the making of Dragon Age: Inquisition, Phil plays Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns, and we all sit down to pick the top 20 strategy games of all time. If that wasn't enough, we're also giving away a new player pack for Warframe, worth £5.

The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Here's our subs cover this month, and a round-up of our adventures in print in issue 278.

This month we...

Break into Rainbow Six: Siege

Tangle with Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns

Take a spoiler-filled look at the making of Dragon Age: Inquisition

Ask if Valve has won the VR war

Pick out the 20 best strategy games

Take an early appraisal of Mad Max, Firewatch, The Flame in the Flood, The Westport Independent, Beyond Eyes, Volume, Might & Magic: Heroes VII, Naval Action and Unreal Tournament

Review Battlefield Hardline, Sid Meier's Starships, Cities: Skylines, Pneuma: Breath of Life, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Assassin's Creed Rogue, Ori and the Blind Forest, LA Cops and Homeworld Remastered

Supertest the best small form factor cases in Hardware

Gather up the month's best mods and freebies in Top 10 Downloads

Chart the progress of Eve Online in Update

Return to Liberty City for a Reinstall of Grand Theft Auto III

And more! Until next month.