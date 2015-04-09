PC Gamer UK May issue: Rainbow Six Siege

This month on PC Gamer, we celebrate the return of a seminal PC shooter series. Rainbow Six is back with Siege, a multiplayer FPS with a focus on strategy, planning and hostage extraction. We sent Evan to Montreal with a plan of our own design: to break into Ubisoft's office, play this new Rainbow Six, and then detail the experience across a six page feature. Also to put a guy with a gas mask on the front cover of our new issue.
Much like breaking into a heavily defended location, making a magazine is a team effort. Also this month, Chris talks to Bioware about the making of Dragon Age: Inquisition, Phil plays Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns, and we all sit down to pick the top 20 strategy games of all time. If that wasn't enough, we're also giving away a new player pack for Warframe, worth £5.
The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Here's our subs cover this month, and a round-up of our adventures in print in issue 278.
This month we...
- Break into Rainbow Six: Siege
- Tangle with Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns
- Take a spoiler-filled look at the making of Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Ask if Valve has won the VR war
- Pick out the 20 best strategy games
- Take an early appraisal of Mad Max, Firewatch, The Flame in the Flood, The Westport Independent, Beyond Eyes, Volume, Might & Magic: Heroes VII, Naval Action and Unreal Tournament
- Review Battlefield Hardline, Sid Meier's Starships, Cities: Skylines, Pneuma: Breath of Life, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Assassin's Creed Rogue, Ori and the Blind Forest, LA Cops and Homeworld Remastered
- Supertest the best small form factor cases in Hardware
- Gather up the month's best mods and freebies in Top 10 Downloads
- Chart the progress of Eve Online in Update
- Return to Liberty City for a Reinstall of Grand Theft Auto III
And more! Until next month.