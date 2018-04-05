PC Gamer UK May issue: Jurassic World Evolution

This month's issue is all about management simulation. Pip chats to the ex-Bullfrog devs behind Two Point Hospital, the next evolution of Theme Hospital. Fraser sets up shop on the Red Planet in colony sim Surviving Mars. And, right there on the cover, Andy brings the Mesozoic Era to the modern age, Jeff Goldblum in tow, with a deep dive into Frontier's Jurassic World Evolution. Let that ripple your water.

Elsewhere, our top 50 Free Games feature gathers the best games that won't punish your pocket—an eclectic list which includes everything from SimCity to Dog of Dracula 2 and Spelunky Classic.

Previews this month include Artifact, The Blackout Club, Phoenix Point and more; while reviews cover Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Metal Gear Survive and Final Fantasy 15 among others. Also: A free game! This issue comes with a complimentary code for arcade action 'em up Violet Cycle.

