PC Gamer UK March issue: PC Gaming Legends

In this issue of PC Gamer, we take a look back through gaming history and pick out eight games that defined us as PC Gamers. Our cover for this month guarantees that Half-Life 2 is in the mix, but read inside to find out our seven other choices, alongside in-depth features about each entry.

We also take a look back at the controversies and successes of the Epic Games Store since its launch two years ago. Our feature examines Epic's impact on the PC Gaming landscape and takes a critical eye to Steam's new competitor.

Our big preview of this month is Obsidian's experimental survival game Grounded where Fraser must face his fear of creepy crawlies by facing a colony of giant ants. We've also got a look at a bunch of Early Access games, including Ruinarch, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and Tainted Grail: Conquest.

This month's reviews include Hitman 3, El Hijo, Omori, Override 2: Super Mech League, Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War, and Haven. We also dive into some games from the past in our 'They're Back' section and take a look at 80 days, Journey, Mini Metro, A Hat in Time, and Forza Horizon 4.

Hardware has been busy this month looking at the best CPUs. They've pitted AMD and Intel against each other in a brawl as they pick out the six best CPUs on the market.

This issue's gift is a digital version of the PC Gamer Annual (normally £13) that has a bunch of our best features and stories from the magazine's last 13 issues. It's 164 pages of our best work and it's yours for free.

Issue 354 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers.

And as always, if you're a subscriber you'll receive a special version of the magazine with an alternative cover:

(Image credit: Future)

This month