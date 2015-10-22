PC Gamer UK December issue – Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

A vent. Spacious, breezy, and filled with giant grates through which to look. A flash of movement? Who's in there. It's Tom Senior, crawling into Square Enix's heavily guarded office. Throwing a flashbang to stun a patrol of accountants – he jumped out and over a stairwell, landing smoothly on the floor below in a glorious flash of yellow light. Through a door was his target: a playable build of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Tom's report can be found as the cover feature of this month's PC Gamer.

Also this issue, Tom Hatfield rounds up the best of the best of GTA 5 mods, and Samuel wonders if Star Wars Battlefront is the FPS that Star Wars fans deserve. We've got free gifts, too. This month, you can get a Steam key for Epigenesis, and unlock Ares and the Destroyer skins for Smite.

This month we...

Spend four hours playing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, then tell you about it.

Ask if it's a problem that Battlefront is too simple for Battlefield fans.

Round up the best, strangest, most enjoyable GTA 5 mods.

Catch up with Total War: Warhammer, Endless Space 2, Homefront: The Revolution, Mount & Blade 2, Hearts of Iron 4, Need for Speed and Shardlight.

Review Soma, Dropsy, else Heart.Break(), Fifa 16, Blood Bowl 2, World of Warships, Skyshine's Bedlam, Big Pharma, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Undertale, Cities: Skylines – After Dark and Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser.

Group test Skylake compatible motherboards.

Tell tales of our latest PC gaming adventures in Now Playing.

Collect up the best free games and mods of the last month.

Return to the Capital Wasteland in Reinstall.

Recollect our epic GTA Online heist in our new feature, After Action Report.

Tour the streets of LA Noire in Why I Love.

And more! Until next month.