PAX 10 list of outstanding indie games announced

The PAX 10, a select group of outstanding indie games featured each year at PAX Prime in Seattle, has been announced. Among the list are some recent stand-outs like Gunpoint and Rogue Legacy , but also some lesser-known upcomers like Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime and chemistry-puzzler Sokobond .

The games are selected with an eye toward “gameplay and overall fun-factor,” according to the 50 industry-expert judges. The majority of the list call the PC home, but there are a couple of iOS games and multiplatform games as well. TowerFall, in particular, began as an OUYA exclusive before branching out into the PC universe.

The full PAX 10 list:

  • Avalanche 2: Super Avalanche by Beast Games

  • Badland by Frogmind (iOS game)

  • Escape Goat 2 by MagicalTimeBean

  • Gunpoint by Suspicious Developments

  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime by Asteroid Base

  • Owlboy by D-Pad Studio

  • Ridiculous Fishing by Vlambeer (iOS game)

  • Rogue Legacy by Cellar Door Games

  • Sokobond by Alan Hazelden, Harry Lee and Ryan Roth

  • Towerfall by Matt Makes Games

For more info on the PAX 10 and the Pax Prime convention in Seattle, check out the Pax Prime website .

