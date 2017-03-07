Path Finder vehicle update for No Man's Sky will arrive this week

Hello Games has announced that a new update will arrive for No Man's Sky this week. Called the Path Finder Update, it "introduces a new vehicle that will aid home planet exploration, building on the Foundation Update to hint at a path ahead for the future." We're pretty certain this vehicle will be a land-based buggy of some sort, based on the hidden files found by Redditor eegandj back in November of last year (the image above is from eegandi's video of importing the model into the game).

Hello Games' announcement continues:

"Shortly after we launched the Foundation Update, we released a number of patches to address issues reported by players before beginning work on the Path Finder update. We were surprised and excited by the response to Foundation, and we have been listening carefully to community feedback since then."

We don't know what else the update will contains, but detailed patch notes are promised when the Path Finder Update goes live.