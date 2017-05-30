Papers, Please is getting a short film adaptation

Papers, Please, the modern classic bureaucrat sim, is getting a short film adaptation. And while it's hardly going to rival the likes of Assassin's Creed [the movie] or Street Fighter [the movie] or even Mario Bros [the enigma] at the box office, it'll probably be immeasurably better than any of those, if these screenshots are anything to go by.

The game's creator Lucas Pope posted the shots on Twitter today. The short film is the work of Nikita and Liliya Ordynskiy, and while I'm not sure how one will go about seeing this film once it's finished, the images are very enticing indeed.

To view the pics, click through to this tweet: