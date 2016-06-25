Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 seems to be a thing

The original Pac-Man Championship Edition revitalised the dot-munching yellow pizza offcut...thingy with beautiful art, a pumping soundtrack, and some clever twists on the traditional Pac-Mechanics. I'm very glad there's (probably) going to be another one, then, in the form of Pac-Man Championship Edition...2.

Such a thing has been spotted by Twitter user lifelower on the Korean Ratings board, for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. There's no projected release date, and no word on how it will build on the expanded DX version of the first game, which is coincidentally quite cheap in the Steam sale.

Bandai Namco recently released Pac-Man 256 on PC—an endless, Crossy Road-ish take on Pac-Man made by Crossy Road developer Hipster Whale. Here's the launch trailer:

(Thanks, Eurogamer.)