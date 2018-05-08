Overwatch's Pink Mercy skin costs $15, proceeds go to charity

Blizzard has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to produce a Pink Mercy skin—a limited edition Overwatch skin for Mercy. The skin costs $15 and is available to purchase from May 8-21, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the BCRF.

"Show your support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as Overwatch’s peerless scientist and guardian angel, Mercy, in her new Pink skin—available for a limited time," Blizzard said. "BCRF’s mission is to advance the world's most promising research to eradicate breast cancer."

In addition to the skin, a Pink Mercy t-shirt is available on the Blizzard gear store, and Blizzard will be running charity streams that will give players the chance to unlock player icons and sprays that also benefit the cause.

All proceeds from sales of the Pink Mercy skin and t-shirt will be donated to the BCRF. At the end of the campaign, Blizzard says it will disclose the total amount of its donation.