Overwatch's new map, 'Horizon Lunar Colony,' is now live on the PTR

The mystery behind the cryptic Overwatch tweets that went out earlier this week has been revealed, and as we expected it is quite big indeed: It's a brand new Assault map called Horizon Lunar Colony, it's on the moon, and it's also live right now on the Public Test Realm.

"Built as a first step towards humanity's renewed exploration of space, the colony’s goal was to examine the effects of prolonged extraterrestrial habitation—on human and ape alike," Blizzard said. "The scientists’ research proved incredibly promising... until, suddenly, all contact and communications with the base were lost."

It's taken this long to finally get around to dealing with it, but now it's time to figure out what went wrong and determine the fate of the station's crew. Horizon was lost when the genetically-enhanced gorillas on board staged an uprising and took over, an event that Winston, a resident of the station at the time, was just barely able to escape.

That's the official story, anyway. But is it possible that something else—something more sinister—is at work behind the scenes? Could it be that some mysterious force, perhaps driven by dark secrets uncovered in the most covert labs on Horizon, sparked and fueled the uprising? And that perhaps there is a far greater and more powerful malevolence awaiting the unsuspecting Overwatch team than anyone dares imagine?

Nah, probably not. I'm sure it's fine.

The video above, naturally, is narrated by Winston, and when you're done with his nickel tour be sure to take a closer look at the Horizon Lunar Colony in the screens below.