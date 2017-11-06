Overwatch's new hero Moira is now live on PTR

That was fast. On Friday Blizzard revealed Moira, Overwatch's latest healer, live on stage at BlizzCon. And now you can play her in the latest PTR update, which went live Monday afternoon.

Here's an overview of Moira's abilities:

Moira’s biotic abilities enable her to contribute healing or damage in any crisis. While Biotic Grasp gives Moira short-range options, her Biotic Orbs contribute longer-range, hands-off damage and healing; she can also Fade to escape groups or remain close to allies in need of support. Once she’s charged Coalescence, Moira can save multiple allies from elimination at once or finish off weakened enemies.

Biotic Grasp: Using her left hand, Moira expends biotic energy to heal allies in front of her. Her right hand fires a long-range beam weapon that saps enemies’ health, healing Moira and replenishing her biotic energy.

Biotic Orb: Moira launches a rebounding biotic sphere; she can choose between a regeneration effect that heals the allies it passes through, or a decay effect that deals damage to enemies.

Fade: Moira quickly teleports a short distance.

Coalescence: Moira channels a long-range beam that both heals allies and bypasses barriers to damage her enemies.

You can see the full patch notes for the PTR update here. It's pretty light.

There's just a small damage buff to Ana, and more tinkering with Mercy, as we reported earlier this week—her casting time for Resurrect has increased from 0 seconds to 1.75 seconds, and the skill can be interrupted by stun, knockback or hacking. Mercy's also slowed to 75 percent movement speed while casting Ressurect. But if Mercy uses Valkyrie first, that cast time is dropped back to 0 and her movement speed stays at full.