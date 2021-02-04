Overwatch's Lunar New Year event adds five Epic skins and a Bounty Hunter brawl

The Overwatch Lunar New Year event for 2021 is now underway, with a new Bounty Hunter brawl and a chance for players to score some in-game rewards icons, sprays, and Epic skins.

The new brawl has simple rules: The first player in the match becomes the Target, who all the other players—Bounty Hunters, that is—must then hunt down. Whoever scores the killing blow against the Target becomes the new Target, and on and on it goes until only one remains. Bounty Hunter will be added to the standard Arcade rotation after the Lunar New Year event is over.

But it's the new rewards that we're really interested in, and as always, you'll be able to unlock them by completing weekly challenges—that is, winning games—while the event is running. Winning three games each week will get you a Lunar New Year icon, six wins nets a spray, and for nine wins per week you'll take home the big prize, an Epic skin:

Week 1: Terracotta Medic Baptiste

Week 2: Xiake McCree

Week 3: Imperial Guard Reaper

Five new Legendary skins have also been added to the game—you can check out a gallery of the new cosmetics below.

The Overwatch Lunar New Year event for 2021 is live now and runs until February 25. Full details are up at playoverwatch.com.