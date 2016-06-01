Overwatch's Competitive mode will be back this month (updated)

Update: Blizzard corrected itself this morning, saying that competitive mode will be coming later this month, not July.

Previously, tweets from the official Overwatch account (spotted by Eurogamer) reveal that Competitive mode has slipped into mid-to-late July.



@adrianmaturell Sorry about this! Competitive Play will be coming later in *JUNE*, not July. Apologies again for the error. 😖June 1, 2016

@adrianmaturell We'll be introducing our Competitive Play (hopefully) later in July. Stay tuned!May 27, 2016

@jurizar3 We're aiming for mid-to-late July.May 27, 2016

Original: The decision to cut competitive play from the Overwatch open beta, and the full release of the game, was about as last-minute as it gets. But it sounds like it won't be gone for long: Game Director Jeff Kaplan said in a Q&A video posted today on Facebook that he hopes to have to have the mode back next month.

“Competitive mode is the current focus of the Overwatch team, and it's the most important thing for us to add to the game right now,” Kaplan says in the video, beginning at around the 9:00 mark.

“Our first big content update for Overwatch will be Competitive mode. I don't want to promise an exact date, because I'm sure whatever date I say right now will be wrong," he continues. "My rough commitment, or 'not-commitment,' would be sometime toward the end of June—middle to end of June. We want to have Competitive mode in. We already have it in internally, in fact we were playing it this weekend and we're starting to get a feel for it.”