Overwatch wins Game of the Year at the 2017 DICE Awards

Blizzard led the way at last night's 20th annual DICE Awards, taking a total of four trophies including Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay, Action Game of the Year, and the big one, Game of the Year, for Overwatch.
Other big winners on the night included Naughty Dog and Sony, who also pulled in four awards for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Playdead, which claimed three awards for Inside, and Bethesda Game Studios executive producer and game director Todd Howard, who became the 22nd member of the AIAS Hall of Fame for his work on The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.
“For the past 20 years, the D.I.C.E. Awards have been bringing together the most talented, innovative and inspiring minds in interactive entertainment to recognize and celebrate the industry’s most outstanding achievements,” AIAS president Mike Fischer. “We’re thrilled to congratulate all of this year’s award winners whose incredible games have amazed and entertained fans worldwide, and are truly an inspiration to us all."
The full list of winners is below.
- Game of the Year: Overwatch (publisher: Blizzard Entertainment, developer: Blizzard Entertainment)
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Inside (publisher: Playdead, developer: Playdead)
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Overwatch (publisher: Blizzard Entertainment, developer: Blizzard Entertainment)
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Eagle Flight (publisher: Ubisoft, developer: FunHouse)
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Superhot VR (publisher: Superhot Sp. z o.o., developer: Superhot Sp. z o.o.)
- Mobile Game of the Year: Pokemon GO (publisher: Niantic Labs, developer: Niantic Labs)
- Handheld Game of the Year: Pokemon Sun and Moon (publisher: The Pokemon Company, developer: Game Freak)
- DICE Sprite Award: Inside (publisher: Playdead, developer: Playdead)
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Overwatch (publisher: Blizzard Entertainment, developer: Blizzard Entertainment)
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (publisher: 2K Games, developer: Firaxis Games)
- Sports Game of the Year: Steep (publisher: Ubisoft, developer: Ubisoft Annecy)
- Role-playing/Massive Multiplayer Game of the Year: Dark Souls 3 (publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., developer: From Software Inc.)
- Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 3 (publisher: Microsoft Studios, developer: Playground Games, Turn 10 Studios)
- Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter 5 (publisher: Capcom USA Inc., developer: Capcom)
- Family Game of the Year: Ratchet and Clank (publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, developer: Insomniac Games)
- Adventure Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America, developer: Naughty Dog)
- Action Game of the Year: Overwatch (publisher: Blizzard Entertainment, developer: Blizzard Entertainment)
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America, developer: Naughty Dog)
- Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Battlefield 1 (publisher: Electronic Arts, developer: EA Dice)
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Doom (publisher: Bethesda Softworks, developer: id Software)
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: The Last Guardian—Trico (publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America, developer: JAPAN Studio)
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Inside (publisher: Playdead, developer: Playdead)
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America, developer: Naughty Dog)