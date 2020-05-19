The Overwatch 2020 Anniversary event features a trio of new epic skins

Blizzard is celebrating four years of Overwatch with a new anniversary event, live now and running until June 9, which brings back all previous seasonal brawls and cosmetics. Naturally, new cosmetics will be added to the mix too, including a trio of epic skins for Sigma, Widowmaker, and McCree that can be unlocked by completing weekly challenges.

Win nine games each week of the anniversary event and this is what you'll get:

Week one: Carbon Fiber Sigma epic skin

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Week two: Fleur de Lis Widowmaker epic skin

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Week three: Masked Man McCree epic skin

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Other new rewards up for grabs during the event include five legendary skins for Reaper, Zenyatta, Ashe, Wrecking Ball, and Mercy, plus new player icons, emotes, and sprays, while previously seasonal cosmetics will be available in loot box drops. Check out the new stuff below, and get the full details at playoverwatch.com.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)