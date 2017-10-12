Popular

Overgrowth is leaving Early Access next week

By

It's been in development for 8 years.

Overgrowth, a game about murderous kung-fu bunnies, has been in development for eight years. At the tail end of 2008, it appeared on Steam and people could start pre-ordering it. Today, finally, developer David Rosen announced its release date on Twitter

It will leave Early Access next Monday, October 16. 

The final beta update went live last week, introducing a story mode, more animal diversity and the ability to be impaled on spikes. Lovely!

Here’s what it looked like during alpha, back in 2012. 

And here’s the latest video from beta 6.

It’s certainly been a long time coming. Overgrowth is currently £22.99/$29.99 on Steam and the Humble Store.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments