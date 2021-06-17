Popular

Overcooked 2's chef-on-chef co-op chaos is free on Epic

Delicious.

Overcooked 2 promo art.
(Image credit: Team17)

The excellent chef-em-up Overcooked 2 is free on the Epic Games Store until June 24. At the time of release PCG called this "a cheerful, non-violent co-op game that’s simple enough for the whole family to enjoy. It also happens to be one of the most intensely stressful games you’ll ever play."

Essentially, this game's charming co-op wrapper hides an often-brutal co-op romp: chef-on-chef action at the knife's edge of what's possible. While it's an iterative sequel it also introduces some major new elements, such as much more difficult levels that basically start exploding and shifting around while you're trying to get a stew in the oven.

If you've got someone to play with (and even if you don't: Overcooked 2 has online multiplayer) this is well worth picking up. The offer ends at 11am ET / 4pm BST on June 24.

