Outriders is getting a generous demo next week

A demo for Outriders, People Can Fly's sci-fi cooperative third-person shooter, will hit Steam on February 25. It'll be a substantial chunk of the game, too: there's no time limit, it'll feature all four classes and six character slots, and you'll be able to keep your progress when the game launches proper.

In a long Twitter thread detailing the demo, People Can Fly confirms that the game's prologue and opening chapter will be playable. "This means that gear and enemies that you come across will be the early game variants," they warn. "The further you get in the full Outriders story, the more twisted, exotic and powerful both gear and enemies will become."

The studio also stresses that this is a demo, not a beta. It'll support crossplay with all platforms, except for Google Stadia where the demo won't be available. Best of all, this isn't just pre-launch: the demo will still be available after the game's April 1 release date. The level cap will be seven, which is enough to learn four abilities for each class, as well as two skill points. Meanwhile, the game's "world tier" system which determines the game's difficulty (and its loot output) will let you progress up to the fifth tier.

"The demo runs up until the showdown with Gauss," the studio writes, "the first rival Altered who may be even more dangerous than you. Some side missions unlock after defeating Gauss so you will be able to go back and explore the world."

If you're keen to get involved as soon as possible, here are the global launch times.