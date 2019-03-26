Othercide promises a stylish blend of turn-based tactics and monochrome horrors

If an XCOM-style horror game with a dash of Nier: Automata sounds like something you'd like to check out, then you might want to take a look at Othercide, a game that promises to more-or-less fit that description that's headed to Steam Early Access later this year. Set in a corrupt, monochromatic dimension that exists outside of our reality, the game pits a group of mystical warriors known as the Daughters against hordes of nightmare creatures intent on humanity's destruction.

The game's red-slashed greyscale visual style is striking, but the combat is what it's all about. Unique character abilities and the "Initiative Sequence System" will enable players to interrupt incoming attacks, set up delayed actions that will occur later in the turn, and respond to enemy threats based on reaction skills. Defeating enemies will increase your characters' level and unlock new skills, but they'll also have the ability to collect memories from downed opponents that can boost their power.

The Daughters themselves are drawn from a trio of powerful warrior archetypes—the Blademaster, the Soulslinger, and the Shieldbearer—whose strengths and abilities will change as the game unfolds. But they aren't invulnerable, and the Steam listing suggests that you might not be able to save-scum your way to a flawless victory.

"Experience the tension of every decision with permanent death, roguelite features, deadly missions and limited resources. Every decision counts and comes with a sacrifice, whether it be resources or in blood," it says. "Try to endure as long as possible while facing terrible and sometimes deadly choices. Even in defeat, new truths are learned, and options arise as sacrifices bring you closer to success."

It's probably too early to say that Othercide looks promising, but it's definitely interesting enough to have me curious. It's still some ways off—the Early Access release on Steam is very loosely slated for Q2/Q3 of this year—but there's a website with more detail at othercidegame.com.