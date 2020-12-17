One of Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War's new maps is a Back to the Future tribute

A new multiplayer map called The Pines has been added in the Season One update for Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, and it's a tribute to one of the key locations in Back to the Future. The map is set around a building called the Mall at the Pines, with an M-like logo formed from two abstract representations of pine trees. In Back to the Future, the first time Doc shows his time-travelling DeLorean to Marty is at Twin Pines Mall, which has a logo formed from two pine trees.

The Pines map is a six-vs-six environment, and mainly focused on the mall's interior, which includes a pretty awesome arcade. Head outside, however, and you'll find several nods to its inspiration in the car park, like this numberplate issued in December 1985, the movie's original release date.

(Image credit: Activision.)

The Twin Pines Mall features several times in the film, and there's a great gag about Marty running over a sapling in the past and it becoming the Lone Pine Mall. In the DeLorean scene, the car's first shown emerging from Doc Brown's grey GMC value van, which has the lettering "DR. E. BROWN ENTERPRISES — 24 HR. SCIENTIFIC SERVICES." So this vehicle kinda jumped out at me.

(Image credit: Activision.)

I'm sure there's a joke I'm not getting about 'Courtney's Courier Service', but the resemblance to Doc's van seems pretty marked. It's worth saying that all of this stuff cannot resemble the movie too closely, or Treyarch would be tempting legal troubles.

Of course, there's one way to make sure Marty McFly doesn't skate up to your unofficial tribute the way he does to Twin Pines. Just ban skateboarding.