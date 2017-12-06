Oh My Godheads leaves Early Access, gains launch trailer

Oh My Godheads, a game best summarized as "capture the flag only with the heads of angry deities instead of flags", has left Early Access. In doing so it's gained two new levels (Lost Island and Viking Town) as well as two new godheads (Kali and Badb) and a launch trailer, as you can see above.

A purely local multiplayer game, Oh My Godheads is the creation of indie studio Titutitech. You can read our interview with them for the story behind the development of this unusual game and why it features a giant foot as well as giant heads.