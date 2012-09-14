Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD saunters onto Steam

If you're currently caressing a well-worn crossbow loaded with a spider larger than your fist and a snarling fuzzball of teeth, then...actually, let's stop right there. We don't want to know. What we do know is the PC version of the knuckle-dusting adventure Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath is now on Steam with a graphical overhaul and a price discount to boot. Now that's a deal any thrifty bounty hunter appreciates.

Here's the full rundown of Wrath's boosted features straight from the Sleg's mouth:



Added 12 brand new Steam achievements.



Concept art and movie extras for completing each region of the



game.



Support for new languages added.



Improved controls especially for PC.



All 84 character models have been updated with increased polygon



counts and higher resolution textures.



Added difficulty levels to the game.



All environments have been given higher resolution textures.



Added Easter eggs to the game.



French and German audio has been added.



Full text translations for French, German, Italian and Spanish.



Stranger's Wrath HD is 30% off until the deal ends this Sunday. The Oddboxx , a collection of all four Oddworld games, is also on sale. Previous owners of Wrath receive a free upgrade to HD, so unlike Stranger's mania for moneymaking, your wallet can kick up its dusty boots in relief.