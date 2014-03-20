Popular

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty's GDC trailer shows visually improved meat chunks

Hello. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is getting a major upgrade in the form of New 'n' Tasty, an enhanced re-release of the weird and wonderful 2D platformer. Described as a "ground-up remake", New 'n' Tasty promises enhanced visuals, "refined gameplay", and overhauled sound design. All that, and yet they still haven't learnt the correct spelling of odyssey. A new trailer has been released for GDC, giving you a taste of the game's new look. Follow me.

Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty is due out "soon" for pretty much every platform, including Windows, Mac and Linux.

