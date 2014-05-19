Oculus VR hires former Google Glass engineer to work on Rift

Oculus VR has been hiring some serious talent for the last few months. It nabbed id Software's John Carmack last year, then Valve's virtual reality wizards Michael Abrash and Atman Binstock , then it hired a founding member of Halo 4 developer 343 Industries, Kenneth Scott, to be its art director on future first-party titles. Now it can add one more name to what must be a huge orientation meeting: former Google Glass engineer Adrian Wong.

Wong was lead engineer on Google Glass for three and a half years, managing the hardware engineering on the consumer version of Google glass as well as doing "end-to-end_ rapid protyting, display subsystem design" and more on Google Glass Explorer edition, according to his LinkedIn account . His new role at Oculus lists only that he'll be "Building the Metaverse." Considering Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe recently revealed that the company wants to build an MMO that can support one billion people , Wong's claim may just come true.

It's nice to see Oculus making good use of its Facebook acquisition to bring in top talent. We've enjoyed our time with the Oculus Rift DK2 kit, and we're hoping for more commercial version details at this year's E3. Be sure to also read our interview with Oculus founder Palmer Luckey on the future of virtual reality.