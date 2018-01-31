NZXT's H400i micro-ATX computer case is on sale for $130

If you're looking to build a relatively compact system, one option is to roll with NZXT's H400i, a smaller sized case for micro-ATX motherboards. It's on sale today at Newegg for $130, down from $150.

The H400i is basically the little brother to NZXT's H700i, which is our pick for case of the year. It measures 16.42 x 8.27 x 16.57 inches (HxWxD) and weights 16.76 pounds (before adding hardware).

NZXT includes a pair of 120mm fans installed in the front that you can swap out for 140mm fans if you want. The case also comes with a 120mm fan in the rear, and has mounts for up to two 140mm fans up top.

For storage, there is a 3.5-inch drive bay and three other spots for 2.5-inch SSDs.

Part of the value here lies in the included Smart Device controller. Like the H700i, the smaller H400i comes with a controller that provides the same capabilities as NZXT's GRID+ and HUE+ products, which separately sell for $30 and $60, respectively.

You can grab the H400i here.

