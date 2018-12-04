NZXT cooks up a PUBG pan for mounting headsets, not headshots

The cast iron skillet in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds may have saved your bacon a time or two, and now it can save your PC station of cable clutter too. That's because NZXT is selling a limited PUBG pan-theme puck accessory to hang your headset on.

Like NZXT's regular puck, the PUBG pan pucks has magnets inside so it can grip to your metal case. No, they're not nearly strong enough to kill your hard drive (in my experience), but they can handle a heavy headset.

Don't try cooking on this thing though, or blocking bullets (if you live a neighborhood where that's a concern). It's made of "non-conductive and hazardous-free silicone," not cast iron. We also wouldn't try blocking bullets with an actual cast iron frying pan either, just to be clear on that.

NZXT is limiting production to 2,000 pieces at $29.99 a pop, $10 more than the regular puck. It pairs best (visually) with NZXT's PUBG-themed H700 mid-tower case, which is also a limited edition item (and also still available, for $179.99).

The 'buy' button is still grayed out on NZXT's website, but it's supposed to be available today.