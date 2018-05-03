Nvidia tells GTX 1060 owners that a new, non-buggy GPU driver is coming ‘very soon’

A customer care representative for Nvidia has responded to complaints on its community forum that its 397.13 driver release is causing installation headaches for some GeForce GTX 1060 owners, and perhaps owners of other video cards as well. The good news for those affected by the issue is that Nvidia is including a fix in its next driver release, which will be available "very soon."

"We will be releasing a new driver very soon with a fix for this. I understand how inconvenient it is," the Nvidia representative said.

In the meantime, the rep offered up a couple of temporary workarounds. The first is to disable and re-enable the GPU in the Device Manager, which will reload the driver. If that doesn't work, the rep recommends rolling back to the 391.35 driver release until the new one is made available.

For whatever reason, the issue seems to mostly affect GeForce GTX 1060 owners. Those affected by it are getting stuck in an installation loop, whereby they're prompted to restart their PC only to find that the driver didn't install correctly. Rinse and repeat.

Rolling back to a previous driver does the trick, though it's not always a straightforward process.

"I have the exact same issue with the new driver and my GTX 1060 6GB. Even uninstalling the new and going back to the old driver didn't work for me. Had to use DDU to clean everything and I'm now back on 391.35 which works fine. Does Nvidia do any testing before release?," a user stated on Nvidia's forum.

DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller) is a popular and free software tool by Wagnardsoft that is primarily useful when switching from one GPU brand to another. In this case, though, some are finding it handy for getting unstuck from Nvidia's driver installation loop.

If you haven't already updated to the 397.13 driver, it's probably best to wait for the next release at this point, especially if you own a GeForce GTX 1060 card.