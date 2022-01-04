Nvidia has announced the RTX 3090 Ti, 'a monster of a GPU'

Audio player loading…

Expected to come packing in a full GA102 GPU comes the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, "a monster of a GPU," according to Nvidia's Jeff Fisher. Set to land with a bang early this year Nvidia has decided to grab the most powerful Ampere GPU and drop it into a graphics card nominally for gaming. The new GPU was announced at Nvidia's CES 2022 press conference, along with new, more affordable cards, too.

The GeForce moniker was a misnomer for the original RTX 3090 itself—a Titan-class graphics card in all but name—and that's going to be true for the brand new RTX 3090 Ti.

But hey, if you want to have the most powerful graphics card in your gaming rig Nvidia's not going to say no. Especially when pretty much every graphics card the company has made over the last 12 months has sold the instant it hit the shelves.

At least the green team has also now unveiled the RTX 3050, a $249 graphics card for those not willing, or able to, spend ten times as much (at least) on something like the RTX 3090 Ti.

In terms of spec, the full GA102 GPU offers a monstrous 10,752 CUDA cores, though is packing the same 24GB of GDDR6X video memory as the OG card. That said, Nvidia is pushing the VRAM a little harder, to the tune of 21Gbps versus the 19.5Gbps of the original RTX 3090.

In terms of performance we're talking 40 shader TFLOPS, putting it almost 5 TFLOPS above the straight RTX 3090.

We're told to expect more news about it later this month, but we would assume that means a launch either late January or early February. Other than that Nvidia hasn't said too much about the new GPU, other than calling it a "BFGPU" in a wee nod to the classic Doom weapon.

And this new graphics card certainly looks like it will be a weapon, though one only a few of us are likely to be able to afford.