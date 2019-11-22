Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super review

Today marks the official launch of Nvidia's latest graphics card, the GeForce GTX 1650 Super. Like the other Super branded GPUs launched this year—the RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2070 Super, RTX 2060 Super, and GTX 1660 Super—the 1650 Super represents modest improvements to an existing part. In this case, the specific part that's being used is the TU116. If you're up to snuff on Nvidia's GPUs, that's actually the step up from the bottom Turing TU117 GPU used in the GTX 1650.

Why the change? Simple: the TU117 lacks a few of the extra features found in its big brother. Specifically, it uses the older Pascal-era NVENC block. It may also lack GDDR6 support, though Nvidia hasn't made any clear comments in that regard. Either way, TU116 has both the new and improved Turing NVENC that promises better quality than x264 Fast encoding via the CPU with a minimal hit to framerates, as well as GDDR6 support. That should be useful for any budding streamers. It's also possible that Nvidia is getting enough TU116 chips that aren't fully functional that it just makes good sense to come out with the 1650 Super using TU116.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of core specs, the GTX 1650 Super is a healthy jump in performance from the existing GTX 1650. It has 42 percent more GPU cores, and while it sticks with a 128-bit memory interface, the move to 12Gbps GDDR6 means it has 50 percent more bandwidth than the 1650. Perhaps even more interesting, it ends up with the same bandwidth as the vanilla 1660, though with fewer cores and lower clocks.

Nvidia hasn't officially dropped prices on the non-Super 1650 and 1660 cards, but my understanding is that they'll both continue to coexist alongside their Super siblings. With an official launch price starting at $159 for the 1650 Super, the regular GTX 1650 is likely to drop in price—and it sort of already has, with at least one EVGA GTX 1650 card available for $135 (after rebate). The thing is, with Black Friday deals effectively having started, it's not clear what the official pricing is. But if you were previously thinking about a budget GPU like the 1650, spending $10 more for the 1650 Super should be a no-brainer.

What's the real-world gaming performance look like for the GTX 1650 Super? I can't say yet—or at least, I couldn't say while I was writing this initial preview. Nvidia doesn't tend to provide press with early drivers for budget cards like the 1650 and 1650 Super, so it's going to be a fun day of benchmarking once the drivers become available. In the meantime, I've got MSI's GeForce GTX 1650 Super Gaming X on hand, just raring to go.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future)

Visually, MSI's new GTX 1650 Super card looks nearly identical to the GTX 1650 Gaming X, but there are a few minor tweaks. Both cards require a 6-pin PCIe power connector, but while the PCB is the same size, the 1650 Super layout is slightly different—it's probably using the 1660 board, which would make sense as both use the same TU116 GPU. For video outputs, the 1650 Super also supports three DisplayPort and one HDMI connections, where the 1650 only had two DP and one HDMI ports. Surface appearances notwithstanding, underneath the hood the MSI GTX 1650 Super Gaming X is the superior product.

As for AMD, the RX 5500 retail launch is still a bit of a mystery. I've been expecting cards to arrive this month, but that hasn't quite happened. What I know about the RX 5500 specs suggests performance will be basically on par with the RX 590 as well, so it's shaping up to be a battle between the AMD and Nvidia budget GPUs. Right now, today, the GTX 1650 Super nominally claims the crown. The RX 570 4GB can still be had for $130, but it's looking a bit long in the tooth and uses about 50W more power, plus in recent games performance hasn't been all that great—it's been trading blows with the 1650 on occasion. The enhanced Navi architecture should put AMD back in the fight, however.

Check back in a few hours and I should have full performance results for the 1650 Super in our GPU gaming test suite. The focus here is definitely on 1080p gaming, so I won't be worrying about 1440p and certainly not 4K benchmarks. Assuming the paper specs match real-world performance, the 1650 Super should end up pretty close to the GTX 1660 in performance, which means it will also be roughly as fast as AMD's RX 590 card. Except it still only has 4GB VRAM, which could be a bit of a problem with games like Read Dead Redemption 2.

Anyway, stay tuned and I'll have a final verdict and graphs shortly.