Nvidia finally adds MFAA to Maxwell GPUs with 344.75 driver

Nvidia GTX 980

Yesterday, Nvidia released the latest driver for its top-end Maxwell line of graphics cards. The driver, GeForce GameReady release 344.75 WHQL, activates multi-frame sampled anti-aliasing (MFAA) on the GTX 980 and 970, a feature which Nvidia says delivers the equivalent quality of 4x multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) at only 2x the performance cost.

MFAA was one of the key features Nvidia touted when they announced the new Maxwell cards back in September. A common anti-aliasing technique on today's graphics cards, MSAA reduces the prominence of jagged edges but at a substantial performance cost. MFAA improves on the technique by varying the sample patterns used per pixel both spatially in a single frame and interleaved across multiple frames, delivering four times the quality at only double the performance cost.

MSAA vs. MFAA performance, according to Nvidia:

Gtx Mfaa Fps

With the new driver and MFAA finally active, Maxwell users should see a 10-30% performance jump compared to MSAA. Just in time for Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
