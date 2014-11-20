Nvidia finally adds MFAA to Maxwell GPUs with 344.75 driver

Yesterday, Nvidia released the latest driver for its top-end Maxwell line of graphics cards. The driver, GeForce GameReady release 344.75 WHQL, activates multi-frame sampled anti-aliasing (MFAA) on the GTX 980 and 970, a feature which Nvidia says delivers the equivalent quality of 4x multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) at only 2x the performance cost.

MFAA was one of the key features Nvidia touted when they announced the new Maxwell cards back in September. A common anti-aliasing technique on today's graphics cards, MSAA reduces the prominence of jagged edges but at a substantial performance cost. MFAA improves on the technique by varying the sample patterns used per pixel both spatially in a single frame and interleaved across multiple frames, delivering four times the quality at only double the performance cost.

MSAA vs. MFAA performance, according to Nvidia:

With the new driver and MFAA finally active, Maxwell users should see a 10-30% performance jump compared to MSAA. Just in time for Dragon Age: Inquisition.