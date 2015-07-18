No Time To Explain Remastered out now, with added multiplayer

No Time To Explain developers tinyBuild reckon that their original version of the ultra-hard platformer "sucked", something Richard Cobbett agreed with in his review. It "sucked" because the devs say they didn't know how to code it properly, as stated in this frank, interesting blog post from tinyBuild. Harsh critic reviews followed the release back in 2013, but the game developed a following anyway, in part thanks to people playing it on YouTube.

Despite that, the apparently sucky state of the game has been on tinyBuild's mind for the past couple of years—they've just released a 'remastered' version of No Time To Explain on steam. This new version, remade in Unity, is "how the game was originally intended to be played", the developers bunging in local multiplayer, additional characters and more in the process. It's out now, free if you already own the original version, or around £10 if you don't.

"I don’t have regrets about how these things turned out," tinyBuild's Alex Nichiporchik explains in the above blog post, "but it’s been a big weight on my shoulders—I always downplayed the whole situation of why we couldn't build the game properly the first time. I think with the No Time To Explain relaunch on Steam this week, I just felt like I owed our fans an explanation of why the original had so many issues.

"And now you’re getting the game you deserved originally. I'm sorry it took this long."