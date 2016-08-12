No Man's Sky will be patched in the near future to address launch concerns

Given the scale of the game, it's no surprise that No Man's Sky has some teething issues. Players have reported a host of problems ranging inaccessible ships (annoying) through to broken games (infuriating), but Hello Games' Sean Murray has issued a statement regarding the studio's support plans, while assuring that a new patch is imminent.

A new QA team has been employed to work on the game, and a ticketed support system will be implemented next week. The most pressing concern seems to be players getting stranded in-game, and Murray has suggested some workarounds for that:

If you believe you are stuck, or can’t reach your ship, be aware you can jetpack forever whilst pushing against any surface

If you have made a mistake – you can revert to any of your two previous saves in the Options Menu

If you have left your ship somewhere inaccessible, you will be able to summon it from landing pads or beacons found at most buildings or points of interest (marked by question marks)

Players are also reporting a problem with the pre-order ship, and though it might be an issue specific to the PS4 (the PC version releases tomorrow), it's worth keeping in mind that the game will eventually acknowledge that you're without a specific item and nudge you in the right direction (for the more helpful and spoiler-y version of that, check the update).

The update doesn't specify whether players' inability to see one another in the game was a bug, or whether it's just a feature which fell by the wayside during development. "The number of people players, and length of average play session, has been far more than our small team could have anticipated," Murray wrote. "That said, we’re working quickly to adapt."

Here's what Chris and Tyler think of the game so far, based on their time with the PS4 version, and here's what everyone else thinks.