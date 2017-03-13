No Man's Sky patch lets you summon your new vehicles on any planet you want

One of the shortcomings of No Man's Sky's Path Finder update was that the three new vehicles (called exocraft) could only be driven on your home planet: that is, the planet you built your base on. To drive the buggy, hovercraft, or cargo tank, you need to build an exocraft geobay to summon your new land-based rides, and you could only build those as part of your planetary base. (You could also use the geobays of someone else's base to summon your cars, provided you were lucky enough to discover such a base on your travels.)

Patch 1.22, released today, changes that for the better. Now you can craft your vehicles' geobays on any planet you like, meaning you can summon your wheels and go bouncing around on the surface of any planet you happen to be on, even if you don't have a base there. This will give you far more freedom to explore with your new vehicles, or, like me, to callously run over every rock, tree, and alien creature in your path. See, I've been finding the new vehicles have turned me into a real space-jerk.

Here are the full patch notes: