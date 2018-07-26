No Man's Sky Next patched to fix corrupted save issues

No Man's Sky has enjoyed a wave of positive Steam reviews following this week's NEXT update. But a number of PC players have had issues with game-breaking bugs tied to what appears to be corrupted save files. Patch 1.51 was released today to address the corrupted save issue. There are also fixes for bugs that were causing crashes plus some other small tweaks and improvements, including the ability construct Frigate Terminals in Creative Mode, which was absent.

See the complete patch notes below. These were tested on the No Man's Sky experimental server, so those experiencing the corrupted save issues will hopefully find this solves their problem. Players can also submit bug reports here.